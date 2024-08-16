Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25 key trends

Very often dubbed the “fifth fashion week” after New York, London, Paris and Milan, Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25 ran from Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9, 2024 with 28 shows, 12 presentations and 84 events.

As always, sustainability was a major theme. Designers continued to focus on eco-friendly materials, ethical production practices, and circular fashion principles. For example, Henrik Vibskov showed a collection that combined recycled materials with inventive silhouettes.

Each season Copenhagen Fashion Week garners more and more international acclaim. Pamela Anderson and her two sons sat front row at the Rotate show. Irish-born London-based designer Sinéad O’Dwyer, this year’s winner of the Zalando Visionary Award, chose to show her SS25 collection during the week.

When it came to the trends, designers showed a wide variety, from double denim and Y2K style to ‘quiet luxury’ and updated preppy looks.

Tuxedo Junction

Denim on denim aka the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ has been trending for a few seasons. Its wearability and versatility have meant that its popularity shows no sign of abating. Copenhagen designers used a variety of weights and washes.

Aiayu: designer, Maria Heilmann

Look 10: a four-button tunic in faded blue denim and matching shorts were shown with black flip-flops.

Marimekko

Look 15: a shirt and matching cropped jeans in blue denim with a stenciled print were shown with socks and sneakers.

Sinéad O’Dwyer

Look 11: an oversized dark denim jacket with silver fasteners and a matching pleated micro mini skirt with silver hardware. Denim Mary-Janes finished the look.

Won Hundred: designer, Nikolaj Nielsen

Look 1: an all-in-one jumper was designed to look like a denim jacket and jeans in faded blue denim and shown with brown boots.

Prep Rally

It would seem that the #ralphcore moment sweeping The USA has reached Denmark with designers showing a series of preppy looks. They included both traditional and updated versions.

Baum und Pferdgarten

Look 21: a rugby shirt in pink and green broad stripes over a white shirt and a sheer mid-length skirt embellished with green sequins. Accessories included square sunglasses, black penny loafers and white socks with lime green stripes.

Marimekko

Look 45: a cotton shift dress in a variety of shirting stripes in lilac, green and orange with socks and sneakers.

OpéraSPORT: designers, Stephanie Gundelach and Awa Malina Stelter

Look 27: an oversized knit polo top in white, orange and red stripes was shown over a white silk slip with a lace trim. A black belt with rosettes and red sandals completed the look.

Henrik Vibskov

Look 31: a knit dress with a polo collar in a variety of broad and narrow stripes in red, yellow and cream was shown with a cream sweater, olive green hat and scarf combo and two tone orange and brown lace-ups.

Get Shorty

Copenhagen designers showed outfits featuring shorts with the sort of collegiate appeal made popular by Miuccia Prada for her Mui Mui line some seasons ago.

Gestuz: designer, Sanne Sehested

Look 61: an oversized two-button jacket in grey wool and matching short shorts were shown with a silk blouse with an extra wide collar. A small structured handbag and black slouchy boots completed the look.

Filippa K: designer, Anna Teurnell

Look 21: a pale blue knit polo sweater was shown over a striped cotton shirt and cream-colored Bermuda shorts. Accessories included a broad brown leather belt, clutch bag and pointy flats.

Rolf Ekroth

Look 31: an oversized jacket with a combination of Prince of Wales check and banker’s stripes was shown over striped shorts and a blouse with a pussy bow. Blue sneakers and socks finished the look.

Baum und Pferdgarten: designers, Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave

Look 30: a grey striped oversized blazer with matching shorts was shown with a variegated striped blue and white cotton shirt with a white collar. Accessories included black penny loafers, white logo socks and a grey leather bag.

Stealth Wealth

The understated but smart dressing known as ‘quiet luxury’ is enjoying a trend arc that has expanded into a third year. Copenhagen runways displayed streamlined dresses, separates and trench coats.

Mark Kenly Domino Tan

Look 11: a cream-colored skirt with 3-D florals and a self-belt was shown with a crew-necked white top and slip-on flats.

Remain Birger Christensen

Look 27: a mock turtle neck satin top and a pleated cotton mid-length skirt with grey peep toe pumps.

Skall Studio: designers, Julie and Marie Skall

Look 1: a cream-colored crew neck cotton trench coat with one button and a sash belt over pants in the same color and pointy flats.

Forza Collective: designer, Kristoffer Kongshaug

Look 39: a pale blue sleeveless satin top with a matching midi skirt and a pair of patent boots in dark blue and black.

Y2K Nostalgia

Several designers drew inspiration from the 90s and early 2000s. Key elements included oversized denim, crop tops, and sporty silhouettes, updated with a nod toward this summer’s ‘brat’ looks.

Deadwood: designer, Carl Ollson and Felix von Bahder

Look 7: an olive green oversized bomber jacket over cropped layered tees and olive green pants in a techno fabric were shown with flip flops.

(Di)Vision: designers, Nanna & Simon Wick

Look 47: a cropped two layered cotton tee and matching shorts were shown with baggy overlong dark denim jeans with center inserts and faux fur trim.

Rolf Ekroth

Look 25: a grey hooded sweatshirt under a dark green mohair cardigan decorated with metal pins with brown and grey sweatpants. Accessories included a baseball cap and green sneakers.

Elisabet Stamm

Look 11: a cropped tee shirt with the word, ‘guilty’ in sequins and a heart shaped badge plus baggy low-slung jeans with a tie dyed and destroyed look. Blue ribbons, a skinny webbed belt and red sneakers completed the look.