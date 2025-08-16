Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 key accessories: Rats, labubus and scrunchies

Credits: Anne Sophie Madsen SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Arguably the most talked about accessory on the CPHN SS26 runways was Anne Sophie Madsen’s plush rat clutch bag. Inspired by the fiberglass sculptures of Danish artist Esben Weile Kjær, it was shown in four metallic colors with glass eyes and had little in common with its scurrying brown city counterpart.Meanwhile, just as we saw last runway season, out on the streets, customizing luxury handbags with kitsch key chains was a key feature. Months after they appeared on the bags of fashionistas, Pop Mart’s Labubus are still a popular charm.Norwegian fashion podcaster Janka Polliani attached a lilac Labubu with Chanel logos to her vintage Prada satchel to give it some whimsey.On another day she embellished a pink Hermès Birkin with a Japanese Monchhichi girl kimono charm proving that its not just Gen Z that wants to play the ‘kidult.’A show attendee went one step further, styling a bag with another bag. In this instance, it was the Ganni tiny satchel in recycled leather.Available from a myriad brands from Gucci to Shein, one of this year’s most popular bag add-ons has been the dachshund keychain. This one was attached to a vintage Louis Vuitton Speedy satchel.The Australian hat designer Lorna Murray is known for producing grass fiber hats that collapse and pack into a bag for ease of travel. When worn with the brim down, some Tik Tok users have likened them to the bonnets worn in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale;’ perhaps signaling a conservative backstory. However, one CPHN attendee wore Murray’s largest hat with the brim up, giving it anything but ‘tradwife’ vibes.‘Cottage core’ was certainly in the air though, demonstrated by ruched frills, petticoat layering and pantaloons. This show-goer chose to top this look with a cotton crochet lace bonnet with extra-long ties.Scarves were everywhere; on heads, around necks and waists. Choosing to tie a headscarf under the chin instead of around the back of the neck can be interpreted as a play on the traditional.The same could be said for the scrunchy, long scorned as a dated ‘80s hair accessory, it’s back, albeit with a new sensibility.Gone are the ‘yuppy with big hair’ connotations, as this year’s versions are now associated with sleek buns and ponytails. Not only that, users say their soft materials are gentle on the hair and when created with recycled materials, ‘sustainable.’Amongst all this playfulness was a serious subject. With the eyes of the fashion world on Copenhagen, attendees made sure that events in Gaza stayed front and foremost throughout the Week. Model Jura unfurled a Palestinian flag during and after the Marimekko show.One showgoer wore a keffiyeh as a skirt;while another had it draped over his bag.In a more subtle reference, another attendee wore a group of charm necklaces including hearts with the inscription ‘Free Palestine.’

In sum, both on and off the runway, Copenhagen SS26 showed a display of accessories with a sense of fun, while not ignoring tragic events going on In another part of the world.