Copenhagen Fashion Week teams up with Norwegian fashion industry

Copenhagen Fashion Week has announced that the Norwegian fashion industry is aligning with its 2023 Sustainability Requirements through a partnership with industry organisation Norwegian Fashion Hub and the Norwegian fashion event Oslo Fushion Festival.

In an event, before the opening show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, chief executive Cecilie Thorsmark said that its CPHFW’s 2023 Sustainability Requirements would be implemented by 60 Norwegian companies that are members of the Norwegian Fashion Hub as well as approximately 30 brands that participate in Oslo Fushion Festival.

The move means more “alignment and connectivity” across the two Nordic countries and its industries, explains Copenhagen Fashion Week. As Norwegian fashion companies will be using its sustainability framework, which was launched in collaboration with <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/copenhagen-fashion-week-unveils-radical-sustainability-plan/2020012847245” target=”_self”><u>In Futurum in January 2020</u></a>.

The 2023 Sustainability Requirements means that from January 2023, all brands will have to comply with 17 minimum standards set out by an expert panel. This includes pledging not to destroy unsold clothes, using at least 50 percent certified, organic, upcycled or recycled textiles in all collections, using only sustainable packaging and having zero-waste set designs for their shows.

In a statement, Thorsmark said: “When we launched the 2023 Sustainability Requirements at the beginning of 2020, one of our greatest aspirations was to pursue partnerships with other organisations and fashion weeks due to the tremendous potential of the framework in being rolled out more broadly.

“We are thrilled to see this aspiration come to life and to announce our first partners outside of Denmark to achieve greater industry alignment. It’s a big milestone for us to see the requirements gaining recognition and we are excited to build on this step in the future.”

Elin Kathrine Saunes, chief executive of the Norwegian Fashion Hub, added: “It is essential that the Norwegian industry contributes towards a more sustainable future for fashion. To be traceable and transparent in the process, we see the need for an international framework that is useful and educational for brands of all sizes. Therefore, we are proud to partner up with Copenhagen Fashion Week and Oslo Fushion Festival.”