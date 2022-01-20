Copenhagen Fashion Week teams up with Swedish Fashion Council to support emerging talent

Copenhagen Fashion Week is partnering with the Swedish Fashion Council to support emerging designer talent, ahead of its autumn/winter 2022 edition in February.

The partnership will strengthen and develop support for young designers across the Nordics, aligning Copenhagen Fashion Week with the Swedish Fashion Council’s ambitious talent programme.

To celebrate the partnership, Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who is part of the incubator programme Swedish Fashion Talents, has been announced as the AW22 Talent and will present for the first time as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week on February 3.

In addition, the Swedish Fashion Council will co-host the official talent dinner to open the season on the first evening of AW22.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “Copenhagen Fashion Week holds responsibility at its core purpose, of which this very much includes the nurturing and promoting of the young talent that bring such a renewed perspective to Nordic design.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to strengthen this dedication with the alignment to the work of the Swedish Fashion Council - together we are stronger and can jointly work together to ensure we are not only preserving but spotlighting the next generation of our creative industry.”

Swedish Fashion Council chief executive Jennie Rosén added: “The Swedish Fashion Council is actively working to foster next-generation fashion talents in our incubator, and this collaboration will enable us to push those efforts even further.

“Copenhagen Fashion Week is an important platform to showcase Scandinavian fashion, but most importantly we are pleased to have them as a partner in the transformation of the industry. It is no secret that the fashion system is in dire need of systemic change and such change requires collaboration.”

Copenhagen Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022 will take place from February 1-4.