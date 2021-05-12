Copenhagen Fashion Week to return physically in August

The organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week (CFW) have announced it is set to return as a physical event this summer for the SS22 season, along with trade fairs Revolver and CIFF.

CFW will return to the Danish capital from August 10-12, while Revolver and CIFF will take place from August 11-13.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to a physical fashion week, where we will of course still continue the many digital initiatives that the last year has given rise to,” said CFW CEO Cecilie Thorsmark in a release.

“However, the value of being able to meet again and fill our wonderful city with creative expression is something we all really look forward to.”

Though CFW doesn’t attract the same clout or visitor numbers as other leading fashion weeks, the event is quickly gaining popularity as a hotspot for upcoming Scandinavian brands and an epicentre for sustainable fashion innovations.

CFW to host physical show in August

This latest news comes after CFW, like so many other fashion events in the past year, was forced to host digital iterations in place of physical shows due to Covid restrictions.

In August 2020, following the first wave of the pandemic when rules in Europe had eased, CFW launched a hybrid physical-digital format mixing prerecorded videos with live events.

But in February, CFW was forced to go fully digital due to the worsened Covid situation in Europe.

More than 30 fashion labels presented their new collections during the event, which also featured talk shows, the H&M Studio fashion show, and the new sustainability competition from Zalando.

Commenting on the upcoming show, organisers said: “The CFW organisation and trade fairs naturally follow the authorities’ recommendations in relation to Covid-19 and will be taking all necessary precautions in the planning and execution of the SS22 edition.”