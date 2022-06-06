Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils SS23 line-up

Copenhagen Fashion Week will feature a line-up of 36 brands as part of its official spring/summer 2023 schedule in August, which is being planned as a fully physical activation this season.

In a statement, Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) revealed that SS23, running from August 9 to 12, would have a “strong dedication” to emerging talent, a “keen focus” on menswear, as well as presenting the best of the Nordics and placing sustainability at the forefront.

A highlight of the line-up includes the “future visionaries,” with returning emerging talent Jade Cropper, (Di)vision, The Garment, A. Roege Hove and P.L.N. showcasing alongside Finnish label Latimmier and OperaSport, who are joining the schedule for the first time. The Royal Danish Academy will also present the MA collections of their graduating class.

CPHFW organisers also added that they plan to announce additional plans to support emerging designer growth in mid-June, as part of a wider announcement about the organisation's role in incubating design talent.

The schedule also has a focus on menswear this season, with Berner Kühl and Sunflower returning to the schedule alongside schedule stalwarts Soulland, Martin Asbjørn, Schnayderman's and Wood Wood, as well as last season's Zalando Sustainability Award winner, Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen. In addition, Holzweiler, Henrik Vibskov and Mark Kenly Domino Tan will also present menswear within their collections.

As with all CPHFW showcases, the schedule also aims to present the best of the Nordics and Ganni has confirmed that it will be present physically for August, alongside a line-up that includes Saks Potts, Helmstedt, Rotate, Skall Studio, Stine Goya, Hope, Baum und Pferdgarten, Lovechild 1979, Gestuz, Munthe, Rabens Saloner, Samsøe Samsøe, Remain and Rotate.

This season, CPHFW will also feature Hungarian brand Aeron to the schedule, bringing their international perspective and Nordic synergies to SS23.

The August event will also present the fourth edition of the Zalando Sustainability Award , featuring finalists representing the UK, Iceland and France. As part of the Zalando x CPHFW partnership, British fashion brand Raeburn, Parisian-based Mworks, and London/Reykjavík based design studio Ranra will showcase their latest collections to be in with a chance of winning 20,000 euros and a partnership with Zalando to develop an exclusive capsule collection.

While SS23 is being planned as a fully physical activation this season, CPHFW organisers added that it will continue to live streams all shows via copenhagenfashionweek.com and through the CPHFW YouTube Channel.