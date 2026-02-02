Copenhagen FW26 street style trends: pillbox hats, lacy layers and more
From January 27–30, 2026, Copenhagen Fashion Week marked its 20th anniversary, and despite snow and sub-zero temperatures, attendees rose to the occasion with considered, fashion-forward dressing, mostly in true minimal, architectural Scandi-style.
Strong outerwear took center stage, proving that winter layering can be chic—with puffers notably scarce. Crisp white total looks stood out against the wintry backdrop. Headwear played a key role, and as seen across other Nordic cities, the pillbox hat continues to assert itself as a standout accessory trend. Here are the key street style trends from CPHFW FW26.
Pill box hats
Pill box hats are associated with Oleg Cassini, his client, Jackie Kennedy, and the 1960s. However, the architectural shape of the pill box hat also aligns with the Nordic aesthetic of clean lines and restrained detailing.
A tall black pill box hat with silver studs was worn with a monochromatic look.
A short plain black pill box hat accessorized a fuzzy pink ensemble and bright red gloves.
A bright red medium height pill box hat was highlighted by bright red lipstick.
A grey wool pill box hat accessorized a total look grey ensemble
Pops of yellow
Yellow Onitsuka Tiger sneakers are very popular in Denmark. Danish wardrobes tend to skew toward neutral tones so one pop of color can give an otherwise restrained outfit a lift.
A friend of the Spanish designer Celia B. accessorized her clothing designs, including a yellow sweater, with yellow Onitsuka Tiger sneakers and a large fur hobo bag.
A plum-colored jacket and pants with a bright yellow Longchamp handheld tote bag.
Oversized yellow shawl over a plaid shirt and pants over a yellow tee-shirt and brown lace skirt and red leather gloves.
German influencer Evi Wave wore a blue Aylin Koenig coat and Adidas track pants, yellow leather Onitsuka Tiger sneakers and carried a large yellow soft lambskin Balenciaga ‘City’ tote bag.
Winter white
There’s no doubt that few looks are more striking than head-to-toe winter white and some CPHFW FW26 attendees stood out from the crowd.
Olha Petrovska wore a long off-white faux fur Kulakovsky coat, high neck blouse, fuzzy tie, fuzzy pants, Margiela Tabi boots and carried a Simone Rocha egg bag.
Rawdah Mohamed wore a white suit with a draped chiffon panel, layered gold neck rings, white oval sunglasses, a white head covering, and pointed boots.
Fuzzy faux fur white fitted jacket by Helsa with toggle fastenings, a matching fuzzy faux fur skirt and brown accessories.An ivory jacket with frog closures by Laganini Studio, white pants and a pill box hat with contrasting black tassel earrings and shoulder bag.
Trench coats
On the days when the weather rose above freezing, attendees stepped out in an array of raincoats, from classic trenches to modern interpretations.
A classic water repellent beige trench coat with storm flaps and a self-belt.
Laila Hasanovic wore a layered trench look with a jacket and matching skirt in khaki cotton by MKDT Studio.
Gili Biegun wore a beige belt-less cape-style trench coat with brown fur cuff trims.
April Lockhart stood out from the crowd in one of the brightest ensembles seen this year, a pink lace Burberry trench coat from their 2010 collection.
Lacy layers
Local brand OpéraSPORT is known for its ethically sourced fabric including fine lace. Guests of the show were determined to wear their pieces even in the snow and so they layered them with winter items. Other attendees followed suit.
A scalloped lace shawl over a black funnel-neck jacket and zebra print clutch.
An OpéraSport zip-neck sweatshirt under a brown wool gabardine jacket and white knee-length lace skirt also by OpéraSport over pants.
The woman in the middle wore a slip trimmed with lace over jeans with a black leather jacket and a faux fur jacket on top.
A white faux fur jacket over an OpéraSport lace skirt and pale blue denim jeans, polka dot bag by OpéraSport.
Faux fur trapper hats
Among all of the faux fur clothing items and accessories on display, classic trapper hats made the biggest statement. Their rounded crown, peak and prominent ear flaps that can be tied up or under the chin to cover the neck and ears are designed for maximum warmth in freezing temperatures.
A beige faux fur trapper hat offered a pop of neutral color to a black coat with a double belt.
A brown faux fur trapper hat with the flaps tied up looked chic accessorizing a pale blue leather ensemble.
An attendee wore a grey trapper hat and a bomber jacket with a busy print, a rare sight at CPHFW FW26.
A classic brown and beige faux fur trapper hat worn with Dala’s ‘Mountain’ Jacket in a neutral colored denim.