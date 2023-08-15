Copenhagen SS24: color, print and pattern
Copenhagen Fashion Week is becoming bigger and more impressive every year. This time around there was a large contingent of international press and buyers in attendance in Denmark for the ss24 shows, held between August 7 and August 11, 2023.
In living color
Bright color in head-to-toe coordinated looks resonated during CHFW ss24.
Wood Wood: designers Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen
Look 15: a shirt and pants in bright orange technical fabric under a pointelle vest with a white trim.
Stine Goya
Look 1: a hot pink ensemble including a round-necked, long sleeved chiffon blouse and a long silk split front skirt with a large pocket detail.
Gestuz: designer: Sanne Sehested
Look 1: a bright yellow two-piece pant suit cinched at the waist with a double belt in the same color.
Baum & Pferdgarten: designers Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave
Look 21: a short sleeveless top in hot pink sequins with a matching midi skirt.
Jeanious
Denim continues to be highlighted at the designer level in all fashion cities, Copenhagen was no exception, shown in a variety of washes and styles.
Ganni: designer Ditte Reffstrup
Look 49: a dark denim shirt with short sleeves, flap pockets and a deep vee neck. Teamed with a matching long straight skirt.
Gestuz: designer: Sanne Sehested
Look 31: a raw denim jacket with oversized shoulders and a nipped-in waist, with a matching long straight skirt; both embellished with silver studs.
Naja Munthe
Look 55: a loose jacket and matching shorts in a patchwork of light and bleached denim
Russo: designers Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard
Look 29: a pleated mini skirt over over-long baggy jeans both with a placed stencil print.
Checks and balances
As has been clear in recent seasons, plaids and checks are having a renaissance in fashion. In Copenhagen, they were particularly popular in combinations of black, grey and white.
Henrik Vibskov
Look 71: a mid-length plaid coat with a self-belt in dark grey, light grey and white checks with fringing.
Baum & Pferdgarten: designers Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave
Look 43: a long and loose cut pleated front checked grey, black and white Bermuda shorts teamed with a grey denim bustier.
Rotate: designer: Birger Christensen
Look 39: a long fitted plaid coat in grey and white checks with a matching corset.
Ganni: designer Ditte Reffstrup
Look 27: a three-piece grey and white check ensemble cut on the bias; including a long loose jacket, wrap-around mini-skirt and bra top.
Big and bold
Designers showed large placement prints on a variety of silhouettes.
Stine Goya
Look 55: a long strappy dress over matching pants with a large floral print on a black background.
Marimekko
Look 5: a jacket and matching shorts with a large placed print in red and cream.
Emilie Helmstedt
Look 25: a short dress with balloon sleeves in a hand-painted abstract pattern of blue, orange, green and beige swirls.
Henrik Vibskov
Look 29: a bird-patterned intarsia vest in shades of blue and orange over a chiffon dress with a similar pattern.