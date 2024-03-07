Coperni unveils bag made of 99 percent air

After the infamous Bella Hadid spray dress, it's time for the 99 percent air bag. At Coperni, innovation is at the heart of creation. At its autumn/winter 24-25 show, held on 4 March during the latest Paris Fashion Week, the French brand once again caused a speculate.

To create the 'Aerogel Air Swipe Bag', Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, the founders of the Coperni brand, relied on their creativity and also called on science. This unique piece was designed in collaboration with Ioannis Michalous, visual artist and nanotechnology researcher.

This original bag is made from aerogel, a translucent material composed of 99 percent air and 1 percent glass.

"This very delicate (and not fragile) nanomaterial has been used by NASA to capture stardust: it can withstand extreme heat (...) and a pressure of 4,000 times its weight. The Air Swipe bag is the largest object ever made with this space-technology nanomaterial," explained the brand on its Instagram account, followed by over 915,000 followers.

The Aerogel Air Swipe Bag is an extremely lightweight fashion item, weighing just 33 grams.