Cos plans return to NYFW for AW24 show

H&M-owned Cos is set to make its return to the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) runway where it will unveil its autumn/winter 2024 mainline and Atelier collections.

Set to take place September 1, the show continues on from the brand’s initial participation in NYFW in 2022, when it debuted as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) official schedule, with this latest involvement to be its third NYFW show to date.

In a release, COS’ designer director, Karin Gustafsson, said: “New York is a dynamic city with so much character - it’s a place of inspiration, full of interesting and creative people. We are honoured to return for our third year, bringing the collections to life on the runway at an exciting new location."

In his own statement, CEO of CFDA, Steven Kolb, also welcomed back COS as part of the schedule. He continued: “The brand’s international presence strengthens the overall week for our designers, and their commitment to making New York City the home for their collection showcases over the years is a testament to the power and appeal of our city as a global stage for creativity and business."