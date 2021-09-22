Cos showcased AW21 at LFW

High street retailer Cos made its debut at London Fashion Week with a hybrid showcase for its autumn/winter 2021 collection at London’s iconic Roundhouse.

The show encompassed a physical catwalk show, with models walking through curtains projected with colours, moving imagery and portraits from the retailer’s campaign, as well as a digital event, with the show live-streamed globally through Cos’ website and social media.

The autumn/winter 2021 collection was instantly recognisable as Cos, with its minimalistic tailoring, muted colour palette, apart from bursts of canary yellow and cobalt blue, and its ability to merge streetwear with utilitarian styling.

Cos also used the LFW showcase to define a new direction for the brand, “rethinking the future of fashion” with a collection that is looking to reinvigorate wardrobe classics with an elevated and redefined design enhanced by the fluidity of movement through draped, layered styles and oversized fits.

Image: courtesy of Cos

Tailoring is at the heart of the new look, with details offering simplicity, intricacy, elegance and functionality, such as tailored suit trousers with unexpected utilitarian pockets and pleating, allowing for a relaxed feel.

While on the other hand, pieces have a retro nod, with enlarged collars and rounded sleeves on silk dresses and 1990s minimalism inspires slimmer proportions and tailoring in the form of a waistcoat and relaxed trousers.

Image: courtesy of Cos

The collection also has several statement knits, inspired by 1970s-style graphic jacquard, landscapes, and earthy textures, reworked into vests and jumpers using modern techniques and sustainably sourced materials.

A canary yellow faux fur clutch injects a burst of colour into the collection, while other accessories include structured leather bags and soft teddy designs, alongside chunky brogues and high shaft boots.

Image: courtesy of Cos

A selection of items from the show collection is available exclusively at Cos stores and cos.com, and limited numbers will continue to drop throughout the season.

Cos also partnered with Bureau Betak on the set concept to ensure that the show was as sustainable as possible. The retailer added that all materials utilised in the set are either rented or will be donated, finding a new life. The show stage, curtains and backstage carpets will be donated through Event Cycle that works with charities in local communities, supporting education at schools, nurseries, special needs groups and community groups.

Image: courtesy of Cos

Image: courtesy of Cos

Image: courtesy of Cos