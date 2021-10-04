Coty launches new Kylie Jenner brand ‘Kylie Baby’

Kylie Jenner is launching another brand with Coty, Kylie Baby that will offer “safe, gentle, clean, and conscious” baby care products for babies and kids following a three-year development.

Kylie Baby launches with four skincare and haircare bath essentials, three accessories and a gift set, which are available exclusively on the brand’s new direct-to-consumer websites in the UK, US, France and Germany.

Launch products include a tear-free and sulfate-free, gentle shampoo, a conditioner that eases combing, enhances curls and helps to detangle all hair types and texture, a gentle cleansing bubble bath, and a moisturising lotion with a silicone-free, lightweight and gentle formula. Accessories include a brush, comb, travel case and a towel.

Commenting on the launch of her new brand, Kylie Jenner said in a statement: “When my daughter was born, I was working on developing Kylie Skin and I started to research baby skincare and haircare products and ingredients because I wanted to make sure I was putting gentle, clean, safe products on her skin and hair that followed the core principles of my Kylie Skin: vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free.

“Kylie Baby was my way of creating products that I could develop from the ground up to be exactly what I wanted for my babies, so that you can have our tried and tested formula favourites for yours. Bath time has always been our special time together and my favourite part of the day, it’s so amazing for us to now have these products that she helped me create, to make our bath time even more special. I am so proud of what I have created for Stormi and for all of you to use on your babies.”

Kylie Jenner Brands chief executive officer, Andrew Stanleick added: “We very much look forward to launching Kylie Baby, a brand-new category for us and one that is so special to Kylie. The product range of Kylie Baby was truly a work of love. It was particularly important for us to make the formulations clean and vegan. As a result, they are gentle for babies and kids of all ages.”

Kylie Baby prices start at 17 pounds / 17 US dollars.