Coty renews Mexx and Bruno Banani fragrance licenses

Beauty company Coty, which has a portfolio of brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care, has renewed two of its fragrance licenses with Mexx and Bruno Banani.

In a statement, Coty said that its license agreement with Dutch fashion brand Mexx, which began in 2016, has been extended for at least 25 years, encompassing all Mexx fragrances and colognes.

Mexx’s fragrance line was first launched in 2000 with Mexx Man and Mexx Woman, and it has grown to become one of the top four fragrance brands in Germany. Last year, Mexx added a series of limited-edition fragrances, including Mexx Summer Bliss and Mexx Black & Gold.

Sue Nabi, chief executive at Coty, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our thriving relationship with Mexx. Mexx is renowned for its range of classic, fresh fragrances and for pushing the category boundaries on sustainability.

“This long-term extension of our partnership will enable us to accelerate the brand’s momentum and fuel ambitious expansion plans into dynamic new markets and categories. We are all excited to collaborate on the next chapter of Mexx’s growth as we unleash the brand’s potential.”

Bruno Banani fragrance Credits: Coty

In addition, Coty has also renewed its license with German underwear brand Bruno Banani for more than 20 years.

Commenting on the deal, Nabi added: I am delighted we have renewed our highly successful partnership with Bruno Banani as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since winning the license in 2015, Coty has cemented Bruno Banani’s position as Germany’s leading fragrance brand with the iconic Man and Woman.

“With the introduction of further blockbuster fragrance innovations, such as Loyal Man and Magnetic Woman, as well as other highly successful body care lines, Coty has built Bruno Banani into one of the leading consumer beauty brands in Germany, Benelux, and Eastern Europe.”