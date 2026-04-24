Counterfeiting: Goyard's exclusivity attracts counterfeiters

Artificial intelligence authentication platform Entrupy has published its new State of the Fake report. Similar to the results published in 2025, this year's report shows Louis Vuitton as the brand with the highest volume of counterfeit products. It is followed by Gucci, Prada, Chanel and Dior.

The enthusiasm for the Louis Vuitton monogram remains as strong as it was several years ago. The flagship brand of the LVMH group is, by far, the most authenticated brand in the world. According to Entrupy's data, in 2025, Louis Vuitton was authenticated more than twice as often as Gucci, the number two brand, with a 35 percent year-over-year increase in submissions. In one year, the platform detected over 37 million dollars worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas, the highest figure among all the materials we track.

However, an analysis of relative risk, the proportion of fakes to the total number of submissions for a given brand, reveals a different dynamic. Goyard has the highest risk rate at 18.92 percent. The brand's limited distribution and exclusivity create a favourable environment for counterfeiting. Prada and Saint Laurent follow with risk rates of 13.10 percent and 10.50 percent, respectively.

In terms of materials, Prada's nylon and Goyardine canvas, Goyard's signature material, are among the most reproduced.

The luxury and athletic footwear segment, often linked to the lifestyle world, is also under scrutiny. In this category, Louis Vuitton has a risk rate of 54.1 percent, followed by Dior (42.5 percent) and Balenciaga (36.2 percent). Specific models such as the Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 remain among the most targeted by counterfeiters.

The Entrupy platform bases its report on the analysis of over 3.34 billion dollars worth of merchandise. With an accuracy rate of 99.86 percent, Entrupy's data provides a precise understanding of the challenges facing the industry. Of all items submitted to the platform, 8.1 percent were classified as unidentified, a term for suspected counterfeits.

This article was partly written with the support of an artificial intelligence tool before being supplemented and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.