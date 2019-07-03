Couture AW19: House of Azzaro

Azzaro paid tribute to hedonism and freedom in a carefree Bohemian spirit for its autumn/winter 2019 couture collection during Paris Haute Couture Week.

The Azzaro woman “boldly kindles a resolutely glamorous ease and reveals her spark,” explains the brand in the show notes, which is shown throughout the collection that returns to the brand’s subtle art of unveiling through delicate openwork fabrics and transparent effects.

There is also a festive feel to the collection, with mixed effects of shine and translucence, whether woven through with lurex thread, tie dyed shades or glittered in crystals, chains, rivets and metal studs, as well as a jewelled colour palette of emerald, ruby and mineral blue ombrés, along with an all-over peony print.

At the heart of the couture collection is embroidery, with all-over openwork on a short dress, as well as being scattered like gems over the bandeau of a harness dress, while chain work adorns a blue chiffon dress, crystals sparkle on a midnight blue trench, and stars make constellations on a boldly proportioned ruffled tulle jacket.

Materials are juxtaposed, volumes are generous, and sleeve effects are plenty, from a pagoda shape on a dress to a kimono cut on a kaftan, sleeves open up over the arm before delicately cinching in at the wrist with crystals or bows, and chiffon, creates a blurry effect on pieces as well as adding a cape over a bare back and volume to a long skirt in the form of lined ruffles.

Images: courtesy of Azzaro