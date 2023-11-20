CPHFW announces AW24 lineup, Ganni steps back to support NewTalent

The lineup for the AW24 season of Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has been revealed, with 31 shows set to take place across a four day period.

Scheduled between January 29 and February 2, 2024, the event will continue to showcase designers that have been approved following a screening process carried out by the CPHFW Show Committee and CPHFW Sustainability Committee, with 18 minimum standards having been set out to pass.

It also marks the introduction of new Nordic brands to the CPHFW NewTalent supported by Circulose programme, with Alectra Rothschild/Masculina and Stamm joining the scheme. Martin Quad, Sloth Rousing and MLGA have been awarded ‘One to Watch’ recognition slots.

Rolf Ekroth and Nicklas Skovgaard, who will be opening the show following the official reception, will be returning participants of NewTalent after previously taking part in the initiative the season prior.

For this edition, Danish contemporary brand Ganni – a standard regular of the fashion week – will be stepping back from participating in a bid to support emerging talent through its newly founded support of the NewTalent programme.

Alongside this, the company said that it would be carrying out brand projects across Asia and the US to support its business in the two regions.

Ganni refocuses attention on global growth

In a release, CEO of Ganni, Andrea Baldo, said: “We are excited for this season, and the opportunity to continue to nurture emerging talent. In recent years, we have collaborated with rising stars like Priya Ahluwalia, Ester Manas, and Kim Nguyen, as well as Nicklas Skovgaard from Copenhagen.

“Supporting the talent incubator of CPHFW feels like a natural next step for us. Taking a season off the show schedule also allows us to reconsider the vision for our shows and prioritise local key brand projects across Asia and the US, while we look forward to show seasons to come.”

While Ganni will be a noticeable absence from the schedule, a number of regular attendees will still be making their presence known for the season, including the likes of Baum und Pferdgarten, Henrik Vibsov, Remain, Munthe, Stine Goya and The Garment.

In her own statement, CEO of the fashion week, Cecilie Thorsmark, said: “The global reach that Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to garner is testament to the role a fashion week must play in expecting positive change from international and Nordic leaders in the fashion industry.

“By implementing Copenhagen Fashion Week as a key cultural activation we are proposing new definitions of what a fashion week can symbolise, with our continued growth only underlining this.”