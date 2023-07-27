Craig Green unveils mirrored double collection for AW23 and SS24

British designer Craig Green has revealed two collections created to mirror one another for the autumn/winter 2023 and spring/summer 2024 seasons.

In the eponymous brand’s collection notes, it was outlined that the pieces took inspiration from early memories and escapism, with the outdoors and nature being a particular factor in the collections’ explanation.

Many of the looks take on a surrealist approach to practical clothing, described by the designer as “crumpled uniforms”, some of which are “drowned in boldly clashing colours and prints”.

Craig Green, AW23 and SS24 collection. Credits: Craig Green.

Accessories are a defining feature of both lines, with bags and headwear being a particularly integral part of Green’s offering.

Almost all the looks are paired with a cross-body bag, clutch or belt bag, each complete with metallic details reminiscent of a submarine.

Meanwhile, headwear also takes an obscure form, evident in lace up bucket hats, padded visors and heavily embroidered face masks that match their apparel counterparts.

Craig Green, AW23 and SS24 collection. Credits: Craig Green.

For eight of the looks, however, the concept of an accessory is expanded through “autonomous seeming objects” that are hanging from the models who cradle the human-like, enveloping forms.

To further emphasis the two-in-one idea, two-person and oversized ponchos were notable statement items, described by Green as “hypnotic waves” that offered an “unlikely stillness and sense of contemplation”.

The description concluded: “Gathering momentum, a steady wind finally carries silhouettes to extremer climes, pushing them towards a purely gestural climax of sweeping shapes, which like rapidly scrawled instructions start to outline a new direction.”

Craig Green, AW23 and SS24 collection. Credits: Craig Green.