Creativity brings healing in SS26: The 4 trends according to Christine Boland

From political discussions to sustainability issues; the world holds a sense of concern. These topics are being translated in various ways into the art and fashion spheres. How do these industries deal with such charged subjects? According to trend forecaster Christine Boland, the art and fashion world is now all about healing and recovery. “It's about drawing wisdom from traditions, having fun, humour, and playfulness. We need that so badly in these times,” she explained during her trend webinar Design Language Summer 2026.

Boland shared a trend analysis full of tenderness, cheerfulness, and rough edges for summer 2026. And, just as in her AW25 forecast, imagination is once again paramount. These are Boland’s predictions based on four themes.

Christine Boland predicts flowing shapes and visual comfort for SS26

In a forecast focused on healing and recovery, the first trend movement immerses us in a world of flowing shapes. This trend is designed around human emotions and filled in by artificial intelligence (AI). Round shapes provide visual comfort. In the fashion world, this trend is about simple garments that don't initially appear new. But the gift here lies in the craftsmanship, the familiar fabrics, and the flowing shapes. Pleating and oversized garments are used extensively, as is transparency – for which high-quality fabrics are extremely important. “This trend is about investing in quiet luxury. It's a feast for the eyes, but doesn't create an overabundance of stimuli,” Boland summarised.

On the catwalk, Max Mara, FIT, and Anteprima already showcased ‘Healing Aesthetics’. The colour palette consists of pearlescent and shadowy hues with a few bright colours interspersed. White plays a central role.

Max Mara SS25, Max Mara SS25, FIT SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Anteprima SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Simple shapes and ingenious ensembles, according to Christine Boland

Whether experiencing political unrest or anxiety about global warming, people crave serenity. How can we achieve that? By sticking to what works. In the creative industry, for example, young designers are picking up traditional techniques and giving them their own innovative twist. Pure art is created, without too many frills. Those unfamiliar with the design world might find this primitive, but it is not. According to Boland, this is a theme full of simple shapes with ingenious ensembles.

When this theme is translated into fashion, we see many garments with wraps, high slits, and layering. ‘Crafted Minimalism’ has an elegant look, occasionally making a statement. The theme embraces ancient crafts and gives them a modern update. Hermès, for example, is paying attention to centuries-old braiding techniques by making prints of them to innovate. Roberto Cavalli and Victoria Beckham also have an eye for this trend. Primarily dark colours are used, with deep red, dark brown, and black playing a leading role, but off-white and matte gold tones, sometimes tending towards green, are also important here.

Hermès SS25, Roberto Cavalli SS25, Victoria Beckham SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alberta Ferretti SS25, Andreamo SS25, Michael Kors SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rebellious fairytale princesses and Bohemian Bandits

Unfortunately, femicide is still a topic that regularly circulates in global media. Boland therefore sees the current circumstances as a man's world. But that doesn't mean women are hiding – on the contrary, they are going to shake things up. In the theme ‘Reconsidered Romanticism’, we are dealing with rebellious princesses, pirate queens and bohemian bandits. Femininity can be celebrated, and this is not done with quaint outfits and Barbie-like looks. Women are opting for bold, exuberant styles through which the fairytale princess will still be present.

This theme draws inspiration from the era of pirates, treasure chests, and uniforms. It’s about having fun, living your life, and attracting attention. Therefore, in the summer of 2026, we will see many sculptural shapes. In addition, velvet, emblems, and brocade are used, as well as buttons, collars, and ruffles. “It also looks like they’ve taken a handful of items from a treasure chest,” said the trend forecaster.

Deconstruction and reconstruction take place. The result: outfits inspired by historical uniforms, made from ordinary fabrics in romantic pastels. Chanel, Burberry, and Loewe, among others, already showcased this trend on the catwalk.

Who Decides War SS25, Loewe SS25, Chanel SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Burberry SS25, Dries van Noten SS25, Rabanne SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In search of uniqueness with AI in mind

If there is one world in which time does not stand still, it is that of AI. Today, few people and companies will not be using it. The technology has also become deeply rooted in the fashion world. Although it can take a lot of work off our hands, not everyone is surrendering to the technology. In the design world, noted Boland, a creative counter-reaction can be seen. The craft of making is being put to the test now that AI makes it easier to create things. Artists and designers are therefore looking for uniqueness. This doesn't mean that AI is being banished – on the contrary, inspiration is drawn from the technology. Iconic art movements are returning and being thrown together. “It looks like it was made by AI, but it isn't,” explained Boland. The ‘Artistic Intelligence’ theme has a surreal touch.

In this trend, it is important that the hand of the maker is visible. An example can be seen in the work of Dries Van Noten, who zoomed in as much as possible on a flower and made a print of it, resulting in an animalistic effect. Anrealage and CFCL have also already embraced this trend by applying AI imagination in terms of shapes and colours.

Dries van Noten SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Anrealage SS25, CFCL SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

It is clear: Boland’s analysis allows the sun to shine in a cloudy world. Those who use their imagination to the fullest will see that there is a lot that can be done to find peace, be uplifted, or be inspired in a tense environment. From flowing shapes and ingenious ensembles to bohemian bandits and animalistic effects; it's all about ‘creactivism’ – which was aptly the title of Boland’s presentation. How will you shape the four trends?

Interested in watching the recording of Christine Boland's trend webinar? Click here.