Crew Clothing extends partnership with Williams Racing

Crew Clothing has announced the extension of its partnership with Williams Racing.

The new multi-year agreement sees the brand stay on as the team’s official travel kit provider. It will remain in place alongside the brand’s other sponsorships such as Henley Royal Regatta, Exeter Chiefs, Lawn Tennis Association, Middlesex Cricket and the Legends Tour.

The brand will provide Williams Racing with the travel kit for William’s full track team next racing season.

“We’re very proud to be partnered with Williams Racing. The extension of this partnership is a testament to the strength and success of the last year,” said CEO of Crew Clothing, David Butler. “Together, we will continue to inspire fans on the racetrack and beyond memorable sporting moments wearing Crew Clothing.”

The brand has also recently made more steps towards sustainability, saving 1,860,000 litres of water through organically grown cotton.

Its current collection has utilised recycled fibres, pre-loved cotton and polyester. As a result, the brand estimated that it has saved 30,000 plastic bottles from making their way into landfills or the ocean.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Crew Clothing and have them on board as the team’s official travel kit provider on a multi-year agreement. Their focus on quality, design and sustainability aligns perfectly with the spirit of Williams as we continue to transform both on and off the track in this new era for the team,” said commercial director at Williams Racing, James Bower.

The next Williams and Crew collection will be launching in the spring of 2022.