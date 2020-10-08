Crocs and Justin Bieber announce biggest Croctober launch to date

Crocs has announced a first-ever collaboration with global superstar, Justin Bieber.

The inspiration for the Crocs comes from the signature yellow of Bieber’s personal clothing brand, Drew House, and includes eight custom Jibbitz charms.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” said Justin Bieber in a statement. “With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

The limited-edition collection will be available 13 October for 59.99 dollars across Crocs and the Drew House.

Bieber's Instagram post sends Crocs shares rising

Shares of Crocs Inc. rose as much as 13 percent after Bieber teased the collaboration with an Instagram post on 1 October. Bieber posted a pair of Crocs floating in a swimming pool, with the caption ‘Soon’. The post had been liked more than 700,000 times within a few hours.

“Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan, and one of the world’s biggest superstars, Justin Bieber,” said Heidi Cooley, head of global marketing for Crocs.

“Having a creative of Justin’s caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it’s his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting.”

