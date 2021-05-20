Crocs collaborates with Hidden Valley Ranch and The Hundreds

Crocs is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch and community-based streetwear brand The Hundreds to create a dressing-covered shoe.

The new collaboration was announced on May 19 during the “Ranch With What?” segment of “Family Style To Go” on the NTWRK app - a two-day virtual festival supporting local restaurants.

The off-white-colored croc features green speckles, reflecting the Hidden Valley Ranch. Customers will also be able to dip in with Jibbitz charms. These include accompaniments of the ranch dressing like chicken nuggets, vegetables, french fries, and pizza.

Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs will donate 10,000 pairs of its Crocs At Work shoes to help hospitality workers that were heavily impacted by Covid-19. Also, in partnership with The Hundreds and Family Style Food Fest, a monetary donation will be made to the Independent Hospitality Coalition.

A limited number of viewers were able to pre-order the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs design on the NTWRK app. While for others, the new collaboration will be available to purchase in late 2021 on the Crocs website.