Cruise show: Chanel selects Biarritz

Chanel has opted for a local setting over the far-flung destinations often favoured by luxury brands for cruise presentations. Biarritz will host the show for its resort 2026/27 collection on April 28, 2026. This location holds significant historical importance for the house.

New cruise collection in Biarritz marks historical return

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel, emphasised the significance of the location. “Biarritz occupies a fundamental place in the history of Chanel,” he stated in a press release. “We are delighted that Matthieu Blazy has chosen this destination so dear to the house to present his first vision of the cruise collection.”

Biarritz was also home to the first Chanel ateliers. Following the success of her Deauville boutique, Gabrielle Chanel established her first couture house in the Villa de Larralde in 1915. This location included a boutique and a workshop where she presented her collections. According to Women's Wear Daily (WWD), the company is currently renovating the villa as part of its heritage restoration programme.

As a seaside resort popular with surfers, Biarritz resonates with a “free and sporty spirit”. The location played a decisive role in shaping the founder's creative vision; a Chanel perfume even bears the name Paris-Biarritz. Matthieu Blazy, the new creative director of the house, intends to return to these roots.