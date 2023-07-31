CSDMM presents graduation show and exhibition, names top graduates

The Centre for Higher Education in Fashion Design at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (CSDMM) presented the final projects of its fourth-year students in a graduate fashion show which took place on June 23. In addition, the first-, second and third year fashion students were able to present their work in an exhibition.

The CSDMM graduating class presented more than 150 looks. The theme of fashion show ‘Opening Night 2023, The Future of Fashion is Coming’, was “Somos agua”, which translates to ‘we are water’. The show was designed by the architects Manuel Blanco and Héctor Navarro, and allowed the combination of the student designs to flow through an immersive atmosphere, which represented virtual oceans in constant movement, combined with the shadows and silhouettes of an infinite number of marine animals.

Student Ane García Rodríguez wins best CSDMM bachelor collection 2023

The fashion show ended with a presentation before a judging panel made up of experts entrusted with selecting the top collection(s) of the CSDMM graduating class.

The jury chose the collection of graduating designer Ane García Rodríguez as the winning ensemble. In addition, the panel awarded the prize for second-best and third-best CSDMM fashion collection to recognise the work of students Marta Robles and Elena Alonso, respectively.

Credits: Group photo of the students who participated in CSDMM's “Opening Night 2023” COURTESY OF CSDMM..

Credits: One of the designs by Ane García Rodríguez, winner of the best collection at the CSDMM graduation show 2023. COURTESY OF CSDMM.

Credits: One of the designs by Marta Robles, second-place winner of the best collection at the CSDMM graduation show 2023. COURTESY OF CSDMM.