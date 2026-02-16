Cult Gaia debuts at NYFW with menswear

This season of New York Fashion Week has been defined by notable runway debuts, pointing at somewhat of a revival for the Big Apple’s industry, which has struggled in the backdrop of its global counterparts in Paris and Milan.

Among the names taking to the event for the first time was Cult Gaia, an intrinsically LA brand that draws on the past for its contemporary, often architectural designs.

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This season of New York Fashion Week has been defined by notable runway debuts, pointing at somewhat of a revival for the Big Apple’s industry, which has struggled in the backdrop of its global counterparts in Paris and Milan.

Among the names taking to the event for the first time was Cult Gaia, an intrinsically LA brand that draws on the past for its contemporary, often architectural designs.

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Designer Jasmin Larian, who founded the label back in 2012, seemingly sought to elevate this identity for the NFYW audience. The AW26 collection brought together outerwear, tailoring, gowns and more casual attire to serve as a complete wardrobe.

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dresses, for example, were presented as statement pieces, many found in highly structural materials, from dramatic pleating to floor-sweeping tassels. Elsewhere, jackets and coats took on more structured shapes, either cocooning the body or wrapping it in a weighty fur.

It was also the first time Larian explored menswear. For this, she translated signature codes from Cult Gaia’s tailoring for the male silhouette, updating the looks with bold shoulders and boxy cuts. One co-ord set adopted a plisse material, while another saw geometric, origami-like shapes adorn an oversized suit.

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The overarching colour palette was a one rich in prominent hues, spanning everything from deep burgundies, chocolate browns and extravagant mauves, to olive greens, bright blues and subtle purples.

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cult Gaia AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight