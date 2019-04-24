Daniel Arsham announces collaboration with Rimowa

Luxury luggage brand Rimowa, one of the brands under French conglomerate LVMH, is best known for its high-profile collaborations: Off-White , Nike, Supreme , Ambush and Olafur Eliasson are just a few names Rimowa has teamed up with in recent times, leading shoppers the world over to wonder who the label will partner up with next. The answer has been revealed this week: contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, founder of architecture firm Snarkitecture, which has worked on several fashion retail stores including Kith , Stampd, Valextra and Cos .

Arsham took to Instagram to tease the collaboration. He posted a picture of an eroded suitcase, accompanied by the caption “Time Travel Encouraged”. The suitcase resembles the sculptures in Arsham’s recent Future Relic series, which featured electronic devices such as a camera, a clock and a mobile phone as if they had been buried for centuries and rediscovered in an archaeological dig.

Neither Arsham nor Rimowa have revealed any further details about the collaboration. On its Instagram, Rimowa said simply: “something exciting is coming soon”.