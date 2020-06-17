Daniel Grieder to join as the new CEO of Hugo Boss in June 2021

Hugo Boss Ag has appointed Daniel Grieder as future CEO of the company for a period of five years starting June 1, 2021. The company said in a statement that he will be succeeding Mark Langer, who is leaving the group on September 30, 2020. In the interim period, from October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, CFO Yves Müller will serve as the managing board’s spokesman.

Commenting on Grieder’s appointment, Hermann Waldemer, Chairman of the supervisory board of Hugo Boss said: “Daniel Grieder was our top choice for the position of CEO at Hugo Boss. His international expertise, charismatic personality and extensive global experience in brand management, product, distribution, marketing, and digitalization make him the ideal candidate. He possesses all the qualities required to steer Hugo Boss back to sales and profit growth, and to increase the desirability of our brands for end-consumers.”

Daniel Grieder to take over as Hugo Boss CEO Grieder, 58, the company added, has been at home in the fashion industry for over 30 years, most of which he spent in various positions within the Tommy Hilfiger brand. Since 2014 he has been CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, where he made a significant contribution to the company’s positive sales and earnings development. While maintaining a strong focus on product, Grieder, Hugo Boss further said, has driven digitalization and other innovative projects; he also put a number of key sustainability initiatives into practice at Tommy Hilfiger.

“Hugo Boss is a fantastic organization. I’m arriving at an exciting time and eagerly looking forward to making my contribution to the further evolution of this German fashion icon. The company has very considerable potential,” added Daniel Grieder.

Announcing Grieder’s exit from Tommy Hilfiger, PVH recently announced that Martijn Hagman succeeded Grieder and become the new Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, effective June 2, 2020. Grieder stepped down from his role of chief executive officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe after 23 years in various management roles within the organization. The company added that under his leadership, Tommy Hilfiger business grew from 6 billion dollars to over 9 billion dollars in retail sales in 2019, and the Calvin Klein European business more than doubled in revenues and earnings.

Picture:Facebook/Boss