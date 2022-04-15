David Koma and Koral collaborate on ‘luxeleisure’ capsule

British designer David Koma has partnered with the founder and creative director of Koral, Ilana Kugel, on a sportswear capsule that sees the duo’s design styles come together.

The 24-piece ‘luxeleisure’ collection, a term coined by Koma and Kugel, was designed with the intention of appealing to a metropolitan lifestyle, the release said, seen in edgy cuts and layerable sets for transitional dressing.

Each piece utilises Italian French Terry and Koral Blackout fabric, a sustainable US-made biodegradable material that uses local water and solar panel technology in its production.

Its colour scheme consists of neutrals that sit next to brighter hues, presented with the goal of fitting closely with everything else in the consumer’s wardrobe.

“Throughout the years, I often turned to athleticism for inspiration, which is why it was very exciting to work on this collection,” said Koma. “It was great to collaborate with Ilana and the team at Koral to create a luxeleisure range which is both sustainable and timeless.”