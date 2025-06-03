Debuts and departures mark Haute Couture Week autumn 2025 edition

With Jonathan Anderson’s appointment at Dior, it seems the designer musical chairs that have marred recent fashion week seasons are beginning to slow down. As such, Paris’ upcoming Haute Couture Week appears to represent somewhat of a transition for the industry, as debuts and departures define a quieter season.

Spanning July 7 to 10, the four days will see 27 designers present their collections in a runway format, according to the provisional calendar released by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM). It will kick off with a show by couture regular Schiaparelli at 10am (CEST) sharp, before closing on the final day with a runway event by Swiss brand Germanier.

Notable debuts to look out for this season are that of Glenn Martens’ at Maison Margiela, taking place July 9, and Michael Rider at Celine, with a show set to be held on July 6. Rider, the former creative director to Polo Ralph Lauren, is succeeding Hedi Slimane, who stepped down from Celine in October 2024. For Belgian designer Martens, meanwhile, the debut intends to “remain true to our creative core”, the French fashion house said earlier this year.

In terms of departures, Demna’s final couture show for Balenciaga will be held July 9. It will be the designer’s final stint for the fashion house before he hands over control to Valentino veteran Pierpaolo Piccioli. At Chanel, it will be the last show by the brand’s own studio team, after which Matthieu Blazy will prepare for his debut in October.

While Iris Van Herpen, Robert Wun and ArdAzAei will be returning to the official calendar, notable names like Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier are on hiatus for the season, both awaiting the arrival of their new creative directors, Jonathan Anderson and Duran Lantink, respectively. Miss Sohee and Alexis Mabille will also not be returning for this edition, as will Valentino, which is currently under the direction of Alessandro Michele, who intends to hold only one couture show a year.