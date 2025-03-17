Decathlon officially starts making fashion

It may not seem like it, but it's a first. After a discreet test period in 2024, retailer Decathlon is stepping out of its comfort zone and launching a clothing line officially intended for everyday wear, rather than sports. A collection for men, women, and unisex that alternates sweatshirts, t-shirts, zip-up jackets, and leggings.

Decathlon responds to demand and launches a line of everyday clothing

Essentially composed of basics with sportswear roots, the line doesn't revolutionize fashion, but it does further expand the retailer's reach into the lifestyle market. It's a sector it had already invested in, somewhat reluctantly, several years ago, embracing a deep-seated trend that merges fashion and sport.

Consumers didn't wait for the release of a Decathlon line for everyday wear to wear the brand's items beyond stadiums and yoga mats. Down jackets, parkas, sweatshirts, t-shirts, leggings, and other items sold in its departments have long been purchased for uses other than sports. So why is Decathlon launching a line of clothing today that already seems to be part of its offering?

Loïc Movellan, Communications Director at Decathlon Sportswear, explains to FashionUnited: "We have a strong demand from people who tell us that if the product volume were better designed, or the colors more suitable, they would buy." In other words, Decathlon is now filling a gap. As Loïc points out, the pieces offered by the retailer are not optimal for everyday life. This will be different with the new lifestyle lines.

After the relatively confidential launches of three limited-edition lifestyle collections last year (notably with the Parisian streetwear shop Starcow), the brand has been a resounding success. Continuing the project of sportswear lines adapted to everyday life was a no-brainer. On the agenda: the creation of pieces tailored to current fashion trends.

"We're working on the lines to better match trends." For example, the cut will be looser, the materials more refined, their weights heavier, and the colors more in tune with the times.

Following the initial launch of the basics line, other collections will follow. These include a line inspired by the vintage tennis trend (also known as "Old Money"), as well as more outdoor-oriented items for winter 2025, all with a fashion touch.

"As we're getting started, we'll see what works and what doesn't, and then we'll optimize the range accordingly," assures Loïc Movellan. The goal: "to be the safe place for sportswear" by competing with lifestyle sportswear brands with more attractive prices (€40 for a hoodie).

In March, in addition to the basics line, Decathlon also launched three pairs of sneakers, which it presented as "everyday wear" products and announced in a press release titled "To run Paris Fashion Week well." That says it all.