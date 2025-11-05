Deloitte study: “Half of all consumers have no favourite brand”

In a global environment of uncertainty and mistrust, brands nevertheless remain an important point of reference. Over the past five years, trust in domestic companies has increased for 43.1 percent of respondents, a rise of 28.6 percent. Trust in small, niche brands grew by 29.2 percent for 39 percent of respondents. Large brands also saw an increase of 20.1 percent, now enjoying the trust of 36.9 percent of those surveyed.

45.7 percent feel no connection to any brand, the tendency to switch brands is high

Younger people are more optimistic, showing a greater willingness to trust brands. This applies to both niche and large brands. Trust in niche brands now stands at 51 percent, compared to 48.1 percent five years ago. For large brands, trust has increased from 46.6 percent five years ago to 58.2 percent today.

These are some of the findings from the Deloitte study “Brand Connection, The Age of Meaningful Brands”. It was conducted among more than 7,000 consumers in seven countries: Italy, France, the UK, the US, China, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

“In recent years, brands have been able to consolidate their position. The growth of smaller brands has been stronger than that of large ones. This strengthening shows that consumers increasingly appreciate companies with a clear identity, authentic stories and direct relationships,” commented Andrea Laurenza, consumer industry leader at Deloitte Central Mediterranean, during a presentation of the study's findings.

“The phenomenon of ‘brand love’ is still relevant. However, there are some factors to observe: 45.7 percent of respondents feel no connection to any brand and the tendency to switch brands is high. This is a sign that loyalty can no longer be taken for granted. Brand relevance is not a static attribute, but an asset that must be continuously nurtured,” explained Laurenza.

Brand relevance: more than half of respondents believe brands can still inspire dreams

For 60 percent of respondents, a brand continues to represent quality and reliability. It serves as a guide for quick and confident decisions, a fact confirmed by 52.3 percent. An aspirational dimension that sparks imagination and desire also remains. Consumers acknowledge that brands can still inspire dreams (54.8 percent). Frequent use and integration into daily life create a deeper emotional connection (52.1 percent), making the brand a familiar and important part of everyday life.

Practical benefits, authenticity and quality are the most important decision-making factors for consumers in Europe

For 62 percent of respondents, brand connection means practical value in everyday life. For 57.3 percent, emotional resonance is the priority. It creates a sense of community and belonging (55.8 percent), conveys shared values (55.1 percent) and enables new discoveries (51.5 percent).

The most important factor for connection is relevance in daily life. Consumers value brands that simplify everyday life (63.8 percent), guarantee quality (63.6 percent) and show authenticity and loyalty to their values (62.2 percent).

In Europe, the connection to brands is predominantly functional and pragmatic. The decisive factors here are everyday relevance (71.1 percent), authenticity (68.4 percent), quality (67.7 percent) and reliability (65.5 percent).

Emotional component is particularly important in the United Arab Emirates, China and the US

Nostalgia marketing: For 60 percent of respondents, favourite brands are linked to fond memories.

In terms of emotional resonance, the most popular brands are those that evoke fond memories (60.5 percent). They should also entertain (58.4 percent) and contribute to emotional well-being and health (56.9 percent). The emotional component is particularly significant in the United Arab Emirates (77.7 percent), China (66.3 percent) and the US (66.1 percent). There, the brand becomes an integral part of individual and collective identity. In Japan, the emotional level also proves to be the most important lever, although responses there are generally more reserved. Here, a brand is valued for its ability to discreetly accompany life's moments and guarantee reliability.

Brands as a symbol of identity: For 56.3 percent, the chosen brand is a 'mirror of values'.

Consumers appreciate brands that actively listen to their customers (60.6 percent). They also like to feel valued and unique (56 percent). This element, along with the emotional component, is particularly relevant for young people between 18 and 34 years old (58.5 percent). For them, a brand is also a means of social belonging and inclusion in a reference group. The connection strengthens when the brand is perceived as authentic and consistent. It also becomes stronger when it mirrors the consumer's values (56.3 percent) and helps them express their personality and principles (54 percent). The relationship intensifies when the brand evokes pride during use (53.5 percent), creating an identity-affirming recognition.

The role of staff remains crucial for strengthening the bond between brand and consumer. Customers seek competence, empathy and support. This is particularly true in markets where human contact still makes a difference, such as in the US (30.6 percent), Italy (29.5 percent) and the UK (28.8 percent). In the United Arab Emirates, however, accessibility and speed are the basis for building a connection.

In Europe, great importance is also placed on fast payments, deliveries and return processes. This is particularly true in the fashion and luxury sectors (33.2 percent) and food and beverage (28.9 percent). Here, consumers see a smooth “last mile” process as an important indicator of brand quality. On a generational level, those over 55 seek reassuring human interactions. Younger people between 18 and 34, however, prefer simple payments and smooth delivery and refund processes.

In terms of emotional resonance, the most popular brands are those that evoke fond memories (60.5 percent). AI-generated image by FashionUnited

Customer loyalty and the digital world: accessibility and user-friendliness are the most important parameters

Easy digital access to products and services is the most important factor (44 percent) across all industries and most regions. The US and the UK lead this demand. Peak values are found in the food and beverage (US 52.9 percent; UK 55.4 percent) and tourism (US 53.3 percent; UK 61.3 percent) sectors.

Compared to Europe (25.9 percent), Asia (32 percent) shows a stronger inclination towards innovative and experience-oriented technologies. In these countries, gamification and the use of augmented reality are more important. This is because consumers, especially younger ones, view shopping as entertainment. They are accustomed to digital ecosystems that integrate gaming, social interaction and purchasing. Finally, the United Arab Emirates (29.3 percent) and China (30.6 percent) also show greater interest in chatbots, AI tools and voice assistants.

Social commerce: 56 percent in Italy want to buy products or services via social media

On digital platforms such as social media or the metaverse, exclusive promotions or interactive experiences are considered the most important aspects for strengthening brand loyalty. This was stated by 60 percent and 57 percent of consumers, respectively. Social commerce is more significant in Europe, particularly in France (57.6 percent) and Italy (56.6 percent). There, more than half of customers expect to be able to buy products via social media.

Storytelling and emotional content are most valued in Asia, particularly in Japan (52 percent) and China (49.4 percent). This also applies to the food sector in Italy (56.4 percent). Communication via influencers is particularly relevant for young people, including 40 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds and 42 percent of 25 to 34-year-olds. It is of central importance in the United Arab Emirates (47.3 percent), China (47.3 percent) and the US (42.2 percent). In Europe, however, it plays a lesser role (28 percent).

A brand that admits its mistakes, communicates honestly and makes clear, even unpopular decisions, remains credible

“To be relevant, a brand must occupy an authentic and meaningful place in people's lives. It must be in tune with the values, needs and emotions of its target audience. Relevance arises from a sense of belonging and the idea that the brand ‘understands’ something about us – a way of life, a desire, a view of the world,” emphasised Laurenza.

“Authenticity, the ability to remain true to one's own identity even in changing circumstances, creates trust and respect. These are two fundamental ingredients for long-term success. A brand achieves true relevance when it not only sells but also participates in the cultural discourse. It must become part of the collective imagination or subtly contribute to changing perspectives, habits or feelings.

Behind every brand are people who give it warmth, empathy and vulnerability. A brand that admits its mistakes, communicates honestly and makes clear, even unpopular decisions, remains credible,” concluded Laurenza.

Dieser Artikel wurde mithilfe von digitalen Tools übersetzt. FashionUnited nutzt Künstliche Intelligenz, um die Übersetzung von Artikeln zu beschleunigen und das Endergebnis zu verbessern. Sie helfen uns, die internationale Berichterstattung von FashionUnited einer deutschsprachigen Leserschaft schnell und umfassend zugänglich zu machen. Artikel, die mithilfe von KI-basierten Tools übersetzt wurden, werden von unseren Redakteur:innen Korrektur gelesen und sorgfältig bearbeitet, bevor sie veröffentlicht werden. Bei Fragen oder Anmerkungen wenden Sie sich bitte per E-Mail an info@fashionunited.com