Demna debuts at Gucci: A co-ed collection unveiled at Milan Fashion Week

Milan, Italy - Iconoclastic Georgian designer Demna debuted with Gucci at Milan Fashion Week this Tuesday with a film presenting a co-ed collection through various characters from a typical Italian family.

The 44-year-old designer took the reins of the fashion house in July. He joined after ten years at Balenciaga, another brand in the Kering group, with the aim of boosting Gucci's declining sales.

The designer explained that it is too early to present a full show this year. Instead, he proposed a series of “looks” in the film The Tiger, directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn and starring Demi Moore and Edward Norton, among other stars.

The film with which Demna presented the co-ed collection, La familia, is a satire of stereotypes with characters such as the diva, the influencer, the narcissist or the “daddy’s boy”.

The collection features an abundance of party dresses; thigh-baring faux fur coats; sheer waistcoats and miniskirts; classic accessories; and more than one nod to Tom Ford's reign at the brand.

“For me, all these archetypes represent the Gucci crowd and the future Gucci customers. Everyone will be able to find something in the collection that suits them,” Demna told WWD magazine in an interview published on Monday.

The collection will be available in ten stores worldwide from September 25 to October 12.

At Balenciaga, Demna helped sales soar and made headlines with his often provocative designs.

The designer fled the Georgian region of Abkhazia as a child due to the war. He quickly became known for his 2,000 dollar “Ikea” bag, a leather version of the original model which costs 99 cents.

He later presented a bin bag for 1,800 dollars at a show in March 2022 dedicated to Ukrainian refugees.