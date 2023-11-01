Denim Dudes: diversity takes on more feminine forms for SS25

Those who wanted to dive into the denim trends of SS25 at Kingpins had to be quick. Already about twenty minutes before the trend presentation started, the seminar room filled up with well-dressed guests. Obviously, everyone was in the mood for a bit of trend watching. Accordingly, Shannon Reddy pulled out all the stops for 45 minutes to present the trends as vividly as possible.

Reddy told the trend story, as we have come to expect from Denim Dudes, in four chapters: Future Atelier, Embody, Low-key Flex and Resurgence. The overarching theme seems to be self-expression; the permission to be who you are.

Future Atelier

In the SS25 season, the “Quiet Luxury” trend enters a new era. “Quiet Luxury” this year was all about discreet and minimalist luxury, with wearers assuming that “real wealth” does not need to attract much attention. Restraint is also a way to stand out, they said. The proponents of this trend mainly relied on brands such as The Row, Khaite, Brunello Cucinelli and Jil Sander. They bear no logo and are only recognisable to insiders.

In this new era, the focus is on quality craftsmanship rather than flashy frills, also on diversity and high-end details. In addition, large corporations are making way for young, authentic fashion houses. For denim looks, this can be seen in androgynous outfits with diamonds as details here and there and in upcycled denim garments. “It's OK to be normal” is the message here.

Valentino Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coperni Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coperni Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Embody

‘Living your best life’ is the message conveyed here. The trend focuses on Generation Z’s proactive approach. This generation thinks about what really makes them happy and what they want to achieve in their lives. Now that they seem to have found a way to shape the future, they are taking it a step further and looking for communities that share the same mindset.

The world has been about being allowed and being able to be oneself for some time now, and this trend continues. In the past, this was expressed mainly in masculine, neutral and oversized silhouettes. Now it is taking on more feminine forms as we enter a post-Barbie era. This is expressed through a colour palette of bright pink and purple, alternating with (dark) blues.

Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Diesel Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coperni Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

The global tolerance of self-expression and access to a seemingly infinite online world allow people to discover themselves there too. These futuristic online looks eventually translate into the here and now. Looks with very short tops with a twist, creative flats and cut-out pieces are on the rise.

Budapest Select Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Y/ProjectSpring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Y/ProjectFall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Low-key Flex

Low-key Flex not only ties in well with the Future Atelier chapter, but goes one step further. This trend makes people think. Nowadays, they try to keep up with their wealthier peers; they drown, so to speak, to keep up with the financial elite who had less to prove in the first place, the trend presentation echoes. Is it time to stop participating in the endless capitalist cycle if one can't afford it?, asks Reddy.

Luxury, and therefore a high price, quickly makes an item unaffordable for most people and creates exclusion. In today's world, where inclusion is increasingly important, this is no longer possible. Low-key Flex's clothing guidelines are therefore as follows: Clothing should be easily accessible and convey an inclusive attitude. Whether it is clothing you already have hanging in your closet, a piece of second-hand jewellery you found at a thrift shop, or that one simple t-shirt; it exudes a reduction of inequality. Low-key Flex is thus reminiscent of the 1990s.

Blumarine Spring Summer 2023, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Blumarine Spring Summer 2023, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Resurgence

Avant Y2K makes space for Resurgence. Avant Y2K was entirely dedicated to Generation Z, the generation of young adults between the ages of 12 and 26. It mixes elements of pop culture with technical details from the early 2000s and combines futuristic details with retro inspirations. Think bold graphic tees, double denim, glitter galore and low-rise jeans.

Now there's a new guard of designers ready to redefine design. While Avant Y2K rummages through the archives of fashion houses, Resurgence focuses on brands like Sean John and Karl Kani.

Gen Z reinvents jeans with an eye for detail. For example, it adds extra pockets or zips or cuts a pair of trousers extra low. In addition, jeans outfits as part of the Resurgence trend reveal body shapes. A washed-out jumper is also a typical element of this trend, as are allusions to the 90s and 00s through handwritten brand names.

Diesel Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Diesel Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

Diesel Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.nl. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.