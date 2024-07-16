Denim industry pivots towards compostability in sustainability push

The denim industry, long criticised for its environmental impact, is making strides towards sustainability with a focus on compostable jeans. This shift represents a significant departure from traditional manufacturing processes and could reshape the sector's approach to circular fashion.

Candiani Denim, a renowned Italian denim mill, has been at the forefront of this movement. The company has developed Coreva™, a stretch denim made from organic cotton wrapped around a natural rubber core, eliminating the need for synthetic materials. This innovation addresses a key challenge in denim recycling: the presence of elastane, which typically renders jeans non-biodegradable.

The push for compostability comes as the fashion industry faces increasing scrutiny over its environmental footprint. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation reports that less than 1 percent of clothing is recycled into new garments, highlighting the urgent need for more sustainable solutions.

Candiani's compostable denim can decompose within six months in industrial composting facilities, a stark contrast to the decades or even centuries that traditional jeans can take to break down in landfills. This rapid biodegradation process not only reduces waste but also returns nutrients to the soil, potentially closing the loop in textile production.

Infrastructure and cost hurdles

However, the transition to compostable denim is not without challenges. The availability of industrial composting facilities varies greatly by region, and consumer awareness about proper disposal methods remains low. Additionally, the higher cost of sustainable materials and processes could impact pricing, potentially limiting widespread adoption in a price-sensitive market.

Despite these hurdles, major brands are showing interest. Stella McCartney, known for her commitment to sustainability, has already incorporated Candiani's Coreva™ denim into her collections. This high-profile adoption could pave the way for broader industry acceptance.

The move towards compostability aligns with evolving consumer preferences. A recent survey by McKinsey found that 67 percent of fashion consumers consider the use of sustainable materials as an important purchasing factor. This shift in consumer sentiment could drive demand for compostable denim, potentially accelerating industry-wide adoption.

As the denim industry embarks on this journey towards compostability, it faces a delicate balance between innovation, scalability, and economic viability. The success of these initiatives could set a new standard for sustainability in fashion, potentially influencing practices beyond the denim sector.

While compostable denim represents a promising step towards a more circular fashion economy, industry experts caution that it is not a panacea. A holistic approach, encompassing responsible production, consumption, and disposal, will be crucial in addressing the fashion industry's environmental challenges.

As this trend develops, investors and industry observers will be keenly watching to see how compostability impacts market dynamics, consumer behaviour, and the long-term sustainability of the denim industry.