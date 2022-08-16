Depop brings thrifting to The Sims in new collaboration

Resale marketplace Depop has revealed a new collaboration with The Sims 4, as the popular game releases its new High School Years Expansion Pack.

A handful of selected Depop sellers have created in-game pieces, available to buy at the game’s new thrift store and boba tea hangout, ThriftTea.

Looks draw inspiration from the currently sought after Y2K trend, and include the likes of flared jeans and graffiti-printed jackets.

Additionally, players can hype up their in-game garments to increase their value and sell them on through a Sims app, Trendi. Ultimately, if successful, their characters can then become ‘Simfluencers’.

In a blog post, Depop said: “Those high school years can be awkward. FInding yourself, figuring out your style – it’s hard. We can’t promise, but we hope having the right outfit to express yourself makes it a little easier.”

The concept of bringing thrifted goods into games is somewhat new, despite many brands turning to the digital world in order to connect with its Gen Z consumer base.

The Sims 4 has previously worked with designers such as Stefan Cooke on in-game clothing as it also looks to continue expanding its network and allow for more self expression opportunities.