Design Academy Eindhoven to present ‘Inframezzo’ at Milan Design Week

Design Academy Eindhoven will present “Inframezzo,” an exhibition of graduate works, during Milan Design Week 2026, taking place from April 20 to 26 at Alcova Milano.

The exhibition brings together recent alumni projects that explore themes of pause, transition and change across design, education and everyday life. Framed around the idea of the “intermezzo,” the show examines moments of recalibration where reflection and participation intersect.

Presented through a collective scenography, the works address material, social and ecological conditions as evolving systems open to reinterpretation. The projects propose both subtle and more radical shifts in how these conditions are understood and engaged.

“Inframezzo” will be part of Alcova Milano’s 2026 edition, which features more than 120 international designers, studios and institutions across the Baggio Military Hospital complex. Known for staging exhibitions in historically layered sites, Alcova provides a platform for experimental and emerging design practices.

The exhibition includes work by a range of graduates, including Alice Moretto, Christos Voutsas, Dana Elmi Sarabi and Natali Aguirre Montaña, among others.

“Inframezzo” will be open daily from 11:00 to 19:00 at Via Giovanni Labus 10 in Milan.