Design Forward 2026: Digital fashion competition for students and graduates

A new global competition titled Design Forward 2026 has launched, offering fashion students and recent graduates the opportunity to develop digital design skills using AI-powered tools.

Organised in collaboration with The Fabricant, the initiative provides participants with free access to digital design software and a project brief, with no portfolio required for entry. The competition aims to support emerging creatives as the fashion industry increasingly integrates digital workflows into design, production and presentation.

Entries will be evaluated by a jury of industry professionals, including Brigitte Stepputtis, Alex Høgh Nielsen, Katrin Ley, Nicolas Griffioen, Gloria Maria Cappelletti, Carsten Meijer and Kerry Murphy.

The competition is positioned as both a learning opportunity and a career-building platform, allowing participants to gain experience with digital design tools while presenting their ideas to industry decision-makers.

Application submissions are due by April 29, 2026. For fashion students and educators, the initiative highlights the growing emphasis on digital fluency and AI-driven workflows within fashion education and professional practice.