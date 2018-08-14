Designer Amit Aggarwal to launch menswear line at upcoming LFW

Amit Aggarwal will be launching an exclusive menswear line at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 in Mumbai. The designer has collaborated with luxury car brand Nexa for the collection and used New Age materials along with craftsmanship to give the collection a unique look. The collection is inspired from kinetic movements and energies with the designer merging textiles with vintage phulkari embroidery technique to create an Indian look.

Lakme Fashion Week is being held in association with Nexa in Mumbai. The five-day fashion event is being jointly organised by Lakme and IMG Reliance. It will have stalwarts from the industry along with new talent showcasing at the event. Monisha Jaising will be closing the Winter/Festive 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week as the grand finale designer with her collection titled ‘Shades of a Diva’ inspired by Lakme's beauty theme for the season.