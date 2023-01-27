Designer Peyman Umay creates uniforms for the Empire State Building Observatory

New York City's iconic Empire State Building has unveiled its new host uniforms, designed by renowned fashion designer Peyman Umay.

The uniforms, which will be worn by the Observatory's hosts and shop attendants, feature a sleek and modern design that reflects the building's architecture, style, and colors as well as its status as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.

Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s chairman, president, and CEO, described the designs as “as timeless as the Empire State Building itself”. “The fresh design is an authentic, new take on the building’s iconic Art Deco flair and works well with the finishes found throughout the Observatory”, he stated.

The new uniforms consist of four pieces in the colors ‘Empire Steel’ grey and ‘City View Blue’ that can be consistently found in the Observatory Experience. The designs also incorporate printed ties, embroidered patches, and metal buttons that allude to the building's history and heritage. “These uniforms have the classic ESB feel with a renewed sense of style,” commented Robert Gross, who has been working at the Empire State Building Observatory for many years.

Designer Peyman Umay, who is known for his high-end men- and womenswear, accompanied the staff team and incorporated the building’s brand identity into his work. He described the new uniform as “an impeccable fusion of the building’s iconic past and a futuristic vision”.