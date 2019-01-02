Designer Raghavendra Rathore to showcase capsule collection at Shop Qatar

Designer Raghavendra Rathore will showcase his special capsule collection at a three-day pop-up show of Indian menswear at Shop Qatar, a shopping festival in Doha which begins on January 5, 2019. The designer’s eponymous label at the pop-up will feature kurtas, jodhpuri bandhgala jackets, breeches, festive sherwanis, embroidered achkans, and waistcoats, alongside accessories such as custom buttons, cufflinks, pocket squares, and neck scarves.

Doha has a sartorial aesthetic similar to India’s when it comes to special occasions and festivals. Rathore, a luxury menswear label, currently has seven flagship stores in India. The designer also has footprints in the UK and the Middle East. Earlier this year, Italian luxury group Zegna and Reliance Brands picked up a stake in the business.

Rathore is known for offering a touch of royalty to his customers with his bespoke ensembles. The lifestyle designer belongs to the royal family of Jodhpur. His designs celebrate the magnificence of Indian regalia and royal heritage and this is translated into his product design, interior design, architecture and landscape design, corporate uniform design, industrial design, fashion design, elegant software products and jewelry design. His boutique in Hyderabad has a selection of men’s tailored and ethnic samples, especially woven in looms across the rich landscape of India.