Designer Sanjay Garg to showcase in Hong Kong for the third time

Sanjay Garg of the label Raw Mango will showcase in Hong Kong on February 3 and 4 at 10 Chancery Lane Gallery. The designer says he will be showcasing the designs along with latest collection ‘Cloud People,’ featuring garments and saris made with hand embroidery, zardozi, and brocade. This is the third time he is showcasing in Hong Kong. Garg has been credited with the revival of Chanderi textiles from Madhya Pradesh, brocades from Varanasi and soft cotton and Mashru from West Bengal.

A brand of Indian hand-woven textiles crafted using traditional techniques, he has continued to bring about an appreciation, celebrating design and color with a mission of preservation and regeneration of handcrafted skills in India, currently employing over 250 skilled karigars (workers).