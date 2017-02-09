Designers using recycled materials to create unique lines

Designers are recycling materials and fabrics to make clothes, jewelry, footwear, bags, scarves and accessories. Designer Gaury Pathare’s fusion line of accessories is combined with brass, industrial waste and scrap materials. She uses gas burners, nuts and bolts, ac pipes and also hinges for necklaces and neck pieces.

Stefano Funari showcases fashion from recycled saris using reuse and up cycle techniques. The colors are a riot of jewel tones. Kaftans have fluid relaxed silhouettes, wraparound garments are comfy wear. A lot of designers work on the label from Italy and India. Most of the work in India is outsourced to women.

Shubhi Sachan’s label Jambudweep turns waste into fashion and gives life to materials that are cast away. Created from non-hazardous materials, the collection is totally handcrafted from industrial waste and designed into styles and accessories like shoes. The all ecru collection comprises kurtas, maxis, skirts with layered sheer blouse, tunic with pajamas and a sack dress all with intricate texturing.

The collection by The Stitching Project from the studios of Fiona Wright and Praveen Nayak and shoes from Kurio by Megha Rawat fit perfectly into the sustainable theme of the day. Shoes from up cycled rubber tires for soles have uppers from old saris and fabric remnants. Each pair is simple, yet sophisticated, for casual, traditional and contemporary wear.