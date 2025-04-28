Designing for every body: Yitty’s VP of design talks trends and trials in shapewear

Founded in 2022 by Grammy-award winning artist Lizzo and sportswear giant Fabletics, Yitty has encountered many lifetimes over its short existence. What began solely as a shapewear brand championing body diversity has expanded into a lifestyle name through new categories like lingerie and swimwear.

Its launch coincided with the rise of the shapewear market, which at the time was already estimated to be worth 2.4 billion dollars and has since more than doubled in size, according to Global Market Insight. While long-standing brands like Spanx and Nike have largely led the way in this sector, in more recent years the category has been driven by celebrity-founded labels that, next to catering to evolving consumer demands, are also able to infuse cultural trends into their respective movements.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty are among those, as is Yitty, which has been making a mark of its own on the premise of ensuring broad inclusivity through its range of products. Overseeing the design department is Kara Lacayo, who joined Yitty towards the end of 2022 and currently serves as vice president of design. To the role, Lacayo brought experience from Victoria’s Secret, Betsey Johnson, Target Australia and JCPenney, giving her a wealth of insight across both intimates and ready-to-wear which has helped to inform her design values in the present day.

FashionUnited spoke with Lacayo about design trends circulating the shapewear market, opportunities within inclusive sizing and how Yitty is forming a shape of its own in a fast developing category.

What current trends in shapewear and lingerie are resonating with today’s consumers?

At Yitty, we regularly engage with our customers through exclusive member events and private groups to better understand what they want from us, and to see how they’re responding to future designs already in development. These conversations are an invaluable part of our creative process and often reaffirm the values we’ve built our brand on: comfort, versatility, and wearability. Our community consistently tells us how much they appreciate pieces that feel incredible on the body, don’t dig in or pinch, and deliver that ultra-soft, second-skin sensation.

There’s a clear shift underway in the category, with shapewear and lingerie evolving beyond restrictive functionality towards seamless, all-day styles that perform beautifully and are designed to be seen. This trend was evident at Paris Fashion Week, where bras, delicate slips, and lacy bodysuits took centre stage in many collections. Consumers are embracing this movement towards lingerie as outerwear, and we continue to design with this transformation in mind.

Are there any particular colour palettes, fabrics or innovative features gaining momentum in the shapewear market for 2025/26?

Looking ahead to 2025/26, the shapewear market will continue embracing cosmetic tones, which are becoming more nuanced and expansive—moving well beyond traditional black, ivory, pink, and a single shade of “nude” to better reflect the full spectrum of skin tones. Since there is no one-size-fits-all nude, the broadening range supports greater inclusivity and personalisation.

At the same time, we’re seeing increased interest in fashion-forward colour options that bring individuality and personality into shapewear. The growing demand for both approaches is actively reshaping how consumers shop the category, encouraging more expressive and personalised choices. People are no longer seeking shapewear purely for functionality—they want pieces that reflect their skin tone and their unique style.

How are the preferences of Gen Z and Millennials helping to shape Yitty’s design direction?

Gen Z and Millennials are completely redefining the conversation around shapewear. They’re looking for pieces that slot seamlessly into everyday life—products that support how they move and express themselves, without compromising on style or comfort. For them, shapewear is a means of self-expression, not something to be hidden. At Yitty, we’ve always embraced that mindset, creating pieces designed to be styled, layered, and shown off.

As lingerie increasingly becomes a form of outerwear, are there similar trends emerging in this regard for shapewear?

Absolutely! Yitty has been leading the way, designing stylish and comfortable shapewear that’s made to be worn both underneath and as part of an outfit. This crossover has been a cornerstone of our design approach and brand identity. Since Yitty’s launch, there’s been strong demand for shapewear that sculpts, supports and enhances without compromising style. It’s no longer about what’s hidden—it’s about wearing shapewear proudly.

Yitty campaign imagery. Credits: Yitty.

We’ve integrated our signature shaping technology into various lifestyle collections, like Shaping Swim and Shaping Apparel, to meet this growing need. At our member events, we often receive requests for swimwear, dresses, and tops with the same shaping features found in our Nearly Naked line. We’re excited to keep pushing boundaries, creating garments that empower our customers to feel confident, comfortable, and stylish in every area of life.

How is the growing demand for inclusive sizing impacting design innovation at Yitty?

Inclusive sizing has been part of Yitty’s DNA from the start, launching with sizes from XS to 6X. That commitment drives us to go beyond traditional grading. We don’t simply scale patterns up or down—we ensure each size provides the same fit, support, and aesthetic. It often means rethinking construction, incorporating specific design elements for larger sizes, and involving real people in our fitting process. We experiment with different fabrics and tailoring techniques to ensure the best result for every body.

Are there currently any challenges when it comes to the design and manufacturing of inclusive shapewear?

One of the key technical challenges is how fabric performs across size ranges. What works perfectly for a smaller size may need to be reengineered to maintain comfort, support, and performance in larger sizes—and vice versa. We devote substantial time to testing and refinement to ensure that every size meets our exacting standards for softness, durability, support, and style. Maintaining the design’s sexiness while scaling inclusively is a rewarding challenge.

Elsewhere, when merging functionality with fashion, what are some of the biggest design challenges?

The most rewarding challenge is making technical garments appear effortless and stylish. Aesthetically, we aim for minimal seams and a smooth, clean finish. Functionally, we require structure and support. Every measurement is crucial, and even the smallest detail can affect overall fit and performance.

We’re constantly exploring new ways to conceal shaping zones or integrate support in a way that doesn’t disrupt the design. Fit is everything—which is why we rely on real bodies throughout the process. Though it may look seamless on the outside, every component is carefully considered.

What’s the typical design-to-market timeline at Yitty? How do you maintain creative agility?

Our product calendar is at the heart of everything we do. For long-lead categories like intimates and shapewear, we often plan years in advance. Right now, we’re ideating for spring 2027—even though 2026 hasn’t arrived yet.

That said, we build in flexible phases where we can pivot based on emerging trends or customer feedback. Staying closely aligned with colour and print trends helps us stay relevant, and that’s where we can move the fastest. Capsule collections and limited drops give us the space to test new ideas and respond quickly to our community.

How has the role of shapewear evolved since you stepped into your role at Yitty and what role do you believe the brand has played in this evolution?

Since stepping into my role, I’ve seen shapewear become far more expressive, inclusive, and joyful. It’s no longer about changing or correcting your body—it’s about celebrating it. Yitty has helped to lead that change. We’ve worked hard to redefine shapewear as a confidence-boosting tool, not a correctional one, and we’ve been bold in how we speak to and design for all body types. That inclusivity remains central to everything we do.

How has your past experience at Victoria’s Secret and Betsey Johnson informed your design philosophy today?

Both brands taught me valuable lessons. At Victoria’s Secret, I learnt how to be creative within a large, fast-paced organisation. Betsey Johnson was the opposite—smaller and much more hands-on. There, I was involved in every step of the process and even worked directly with Betsey herself. Experiencing both ends of the spectrum gave me a deep appreciation for structure and spontaneity. At Yitty, I bring those worlds together—combining technical excellence with personality and fun.

How does trend forecasting in the lingerie/shapewear space differ from that of ready-to-wear? How do you stay ahead?

Ready-to-wear is more seasonal, while lingerie and shapewear tend to be more evergreen. That said, we still lean into seasonal trends when it comes to colours, prints, and styling details. For example, we’ll introduce strapless options ahead of summer or go for richer tones in autumn. Staying ahead means constantly observing, listening, and adapting.

As competition heightens in the shapewear market, how do you ensure Yitty continues to stand out in terms of innovation, design, and values?

Yitty isn’t just creating shapewear—we’re building a community rooted in empowerment and confidence. From the start, we’ve listened closely to our customers, and their feedback shapes our evolution. We’ve led the market in shaping apparel, but we’re also branching into adjacent categories our community is asking for—like loungewear, intimates, and lifestyle pieces. These newer categories set us apart, delivering on the same promise of comfort, performance, and style. Even when a product is performing well, we keep pushing to make it better. That drive for innovation, paired with our deep connection to the community, is what keeps us ahead.

What can be expected from forthcoming Yitty launches, collaborations, or collections? Are there any new innovations and features on the horizon?

Absolutely. There are so many exciting launches on the way, and I can’t wait to see how our community responds. We’ve got new fabrics and category expansions lined up for this year and beyond. We’re especially leaning into intimates, so expect new silhouettes and elevated materials. One innovation I’m really thrilled about is a new shaping apparel fabrication—it offers our signature support with an even more premium feel. I’m confident our customers are going to love what’s coming next.