Dick’s Sporting Goods launches men’s athleisure brand, VRST

Dick’s Sporting Goods has launched a men’s athletic apparel brand, VRST, as it looks to tap into the fast-growing athleisure segment.

As well as being available through Dick’s online and physical stores, VRST will have its own e-commerce site, becoming only the second brand exclusively sold at Dick’s to have its own dedicated website after Calia by Carrie Underwood.

“With the continued intersection of casual wear and athletic apparel, we saw a white space opportunity for a men’s line,” said Nina Barjesteh, senior vice president of product development at Dick’s, in a statement.

Key pieces from the new brand include a variety of commuter pants, joggers and shorts along with tees, hooded sweatshirts and quarter-zips, with prices ranging from 30 dollars to 120 dollars.

Barjesteh continued: “The VRST line leverages our expertise in athletic apparel, technology and the in-house design capabilities we have been building over several years. VRST not only offers sophisticated performance apparel for running and training, but also comfortable, stylish pieces with premium fabrication that can be worn around town, out with friends or while working or working out at home.”