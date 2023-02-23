Dick’s Sporting Goods to acquire outdoor retailer Moosejaw

Dick’s Sporting Goods has agreed to acquire leading outdoor retailer Moosejaw from Walmart.

The acquisition, the company said in a statement, will expand Dick’s outdoor portfolio – currently led by its specialty retailer, Public Lands – and reaffirm its commitment to the long-term business opportunity in the growing multibillion-dollar outdoor category.

"We admire what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry and look forward to the opportunity to share insights and learn from one another," said Todd Spaletto, president, Public Lands and senior vice president, Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Once the acquisition closes, Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford will report to Spaletto. The deal is expected to close in March 2023.

Moosejaw, founded in Michigan in 1992, the company added, operates a successful e-commerce platform, has a loyal customer base, strong vendor relationships with leading outdoor brands and a passionate workforce. Moosejaw also operates brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri.

Dick’s launched Public Lands in 2021 with the mission to celebrate and protect public lands for all. The brand has since grown to seven retail locations and a thriving e-commerce presence.