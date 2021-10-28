Dickies releases Franky Villani pro collection

Global workwear brand Dickies has announced the launch of an exclusive collection in collaboration with pro skateboarder Franky Villani.

The collection includes apparel and accessories. Villani, a Dickies Skateboarding team rider, influenced the collection’s horror aesthetic. Released just in time for Halloween, the collection is decorated with Villani’s artwork, inspired by 90s horror films, Japanese anime and the Day of the Dead.

The collection contains graphic print hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, a corduroy Eisenhower jacket, corduroy double knee work pants, and a carpenter bib overall. Painted in hues of black, goth grape and lincoln green, the collection features Villani’s hand drawn baby vampires on various pieces.

Two pairs of socks are also included, displaying more of Villani’s artwork. The socks are specifically designed for skateboarding, with moisture control fiber, mesh venting and a reinforced toe and heel with arch compression.

“For me, ‘90s horror movies are sick because they’re all based around makeup effects versus computer animated special effects which aren’t as cool,” said Villani. “All of that is what inspired this collection, which I couldn’t be more stoked to unveil.”

The collection is available on the Dickies website in North America and Europe.