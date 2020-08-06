Diesel becomes member of the Better Cotton Initiative

Diesel has become the latest fashion company to join the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global not-for-profit organisation behind the largest cotton sustainability programme in the world.

The BCI helps by training farmers to grow cotton more sustainably, focusing on how they can use water efficiently, care for the health of the soil, reduce the use of harmful chemicals and apply decent work principles. Between 2018 and 2019, the organisation licensed over 2 million farmers from 23 countries on five continents, who were responsible for producing 22 percent of the world’s cotton.

Diesel’s commitment to the organisation follows the launch in January of the Italian fashion label’s ‘For Responsible Living’ sustainability goals.

The brand has committed to sourcing at least half of the cotton it uses as ‘more responsible cotton’ by 2025 - this includes cotton sourced as Better Cotton, recycled and organic cotton.

In February, Diesel announced it had joined the Fashion Pact, a global coalition of fashion and textile businesses committed to environmental goals.