  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Diesel steps into petwear with collection for dogs

Fashion

Diesel steps into petwear with collection for dogs

By Huw Hughes

17 minutes ago

Italian brand Diesel has taken its first foray into petwear with the launch of a collection for dogs.

The aptly named Diesel Doggies collection features a selection of miniature mode for your four-legged friend, comprising denim jackets, coats and mini knitted sweaters.

So how much will the clothing for your pet set you back? The most pricey piece is a denim jacket with punk embroidery, which costs 150 dollars, while a dark blue jacket with flame motifs and a sweater with a camouflage pattern each cost 130 dollars. The cheapest piece in the collection is an 80 dollar sweater with Brave Wolf graphics.

Diesel joins a growing list of brands to try its hand at pet fashion, which includes luxury labels like Moncler and Moschino, as well as high street retailers like H&M, River Island and Primark.

In 2019, Montreal-based fashion platform Ssense expanded its product offering with the launch of dogwear after receiving an “overwhelmingly positive reaction” to the platform’s Instagram series #SsenseInterns, which featured its employees’ dogs modelling the latest dog fashion.

Read more:

Image: Diesel