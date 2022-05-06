Digital fashion brand Blueberry reveals metaverse drop with Broadway musical

In support of Mental Health Awareness month, digital fashion brand Blueberry has revealed it will be hosting a metaverse fundraising event alongside the Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

Set to launch May 13, the brand will be releasing a digital version of the show’s signature blue striped polo, which is to be available via Roblox at an affordable price point and complete with customisation options.

The partners said that 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to aiding children struggling with mental health and learning disorders.

Next to the fashion drop, the duo will also be working with Bored Ape Yacht Club, a platform for digital collectibles, on the release of two Bored Ape non-fungible tokens (NFTs) each also dressed in the blue polo.

“Blueberry is thrilled to be partnering with Dear Evan Hansen and The Child Mind Institute to support a cause which is so relevant to our community,” Mishi McDuff, founder and CEO of Blueberry Entertainment, said in a release.

McDuff continued: “Blueberry’s brand ethos is built upon accessibility, inclusivity and togetherness, all of which align closely with Mental Health Awareness month. We hope this is just the start of the metaverse’s collaborations with charities, being a force for good in the physical world as well as the digital.”