Digital learning transforming fashion education, says JD Institute Director

Digital learning is reshaping fashion education, offering new tools and opportunities for students and educators, according to Sudhakar Rao, Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, School of Fashion Design. In a recent interview, Rao highlighted how online platforms, virtual tools and blended teaching methods are expanding access to coursework, creative collaboration and industry exposure.

Rao noted that virtual design software, digital portfolios and remote mentorship enable students to develop technical skills and market relevance alongside traditional studio practice. He described digital learning as complementary rather than substitutive, helping bridge geographic barriers and connect learners with global fashion communities.

The director also pointed to the potential of digital tools in supporting interdisciplinary approaches, sustainability education and real-world project work, as fashion programmes incorporate e-learning into long-term curriculum planning. According to Rao, the future of fashion education will balance virtual innovation with hands-on experience to prepare students for a rapidly evolving industry landscape.