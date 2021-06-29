Digital wardrobe app Whering attracts 20,000 users within first year

Digital wardrobe app Whering has attracted over 2,000 users since launching earlier this year.

The app allows users to quickly and easily digitise their wardrobes and receive styling suggestions and personalised product recommendations based on the items they already own.

The app claims to help users utilize their wardrobes 80 percent more effectively, steering them away from fast-fashion options by encouraging them to make the most out of what they already own.

Founder Bianca Rangecroft, a former banker, said she founded the company in 2020 to help fix the “vicious cycle” of fast fashion.

“We’re making way for a new generation of closets,” said Rangecroft in a release. “Whering is about promoting a culture of caring for your clothes. We offer an alternative to one-off, throw-away purchases, whilst still getting that newness fix without creating unnecessary waste.”